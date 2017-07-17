Jackson police ID man killed in Friday night shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are asking for information in a Friday night shooting that left one man dead.

Investigators are working to develop suspects and a motive in the Friday night shooting that killed 29-year-old Kenneth Mahone of Jackson, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

Police responded around 10:20 p.m. Friday to a shooting in front of a duplex on Bayberry Drive.

There they found Mahone outside with gunshots wounds. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).