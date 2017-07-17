JMCSS community meeting schedule

JACKSON, Tenn. — New Jackson-Madison County Schools Superintendent Eric Jones will host a series of community meetings over a two-week period.

The meetings are a chance for community members to share questions and concerns about the district, according to a release from the school system.

Dr. Jones will share some of his plans and hopes during the informal meetings, but they are primarily a time for him and district staff to listen and meet the parents, students and citizens they serve, according to the release.

The scheduled meetings are: