JMCSS community meeting schedule
JACKSON, Tenn. — New Jackson-Madison County Schools Superintendent Eric Jones will host a series of community meetings over a two-week period.
The meetings are a chance for community members to share questions and concerns about the district, according to a release from the school system.
Dr. Jones will share some of his plans and hopes during the informal meetings, but they are primarily a time for him and district staff to listen and meet the parents, students and citizens they serve, according to the release.
The scheduled meetings are:
- Monday, July 17, 5:30 p.m. – First Baptist Church of Bemis, 116 Bemis Lane
- Tuesday, July 18, 5:30 p.m. – Denmark Elementary School, 1945 Denmark Jackson Road
- Wednesday, July 19, 5 p.m. – Andrew Jackson Elementary, 211 Old Hickory Boulevard, Campbell Street Church of Christ’s Community Prayer Meeting will follow
- Friday, July 21, 8 a.m. – Jackson Chamber, 197 Auditorium Street
- Monday, July 24, 5:30 p.m. – Rose Hill School, 2233 Beech Bluff Road
- Tuesday, July 25, 5:30 p.m. – The Star Center, 1119 Old Humboldt Road
- Wednesday, July 26, 5 p.m. – Alexander Elementary School, 900 North Highland Avenue
- Thursday, July 27, 5:30 p.m. – Lincoln Courts Community Center, 219 Lincoln Circle