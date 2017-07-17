JMCSS Superintendent begins two week series of community meetings

JACKSON, Tenn — The newly appointed superintendent of the Jackson-Madison County School System, Eric Jones, is getting a head start on the upcoming school year.

In an effort to get to know the parents, students, and citizens of Jackson and Madison County, Dr. Eric Jones will be leading several meet and greets over the next two weeks.

Monday night, school officials began the series in the Bemis community. Superintendent Jones hits the ground running as he continues his first month in the new role.

A parent and bus driver with the JMC school system, Mary Sorrell said, “I wanted to meet the new superintendent and see what he was like and see if he’s going to be a great one, which in my opinion I think he will be.”

Community members gathered at First Baptist Church in Bemis to meet Dr. Jones, as well as voice their questions and concerns about the school district.

“It was good to get input from the community about what they feel the needs are and what they would like to see going forward.”

Overcrowding on buses and in classrooms was one of the big concerns from parents and teachers at the event.

“Some teachers have 30 and 35 students in the classroom so I was wondering if there are any plans of maybe building a new school or maybe refurbishing the schools that we already have that are closed.”

Superintendent Jones said that’s something school officials have to keep a close eye on. “Those issues we’ll definitely have to monitor throughout the course of the school year because if we do indeed have buildings that are overcrowded it becomes a safety issue and our first priority is the safety of our kids,” Dr. Jones said.

During the meeting, Dr. Jones discussed his vision for the district, identifying four areas of focus: Climate and Culture, Early Foundation, Program Alignment and Workforce Development.

“If we get those things right we can definitely produce a student that leaves here with options and opportunities,” said Dr. Jones.

Some parents said they hope to build a strong relationship with Superintendent Jones as they gear up for a new school year.

“Getting the community together help us see what we need to do and what he needs to do it would really help out raising our children,” Sorrell said.

If you didn’t get a chance to make Monday night’s meeting there will be many more opportunities over the next two weeks to attend. Click here for the complete schedule.

Superintendent Jones says the district will continue to host meetings over the course of the year, but this series of community meetings will wrap up just before the first day of school, which begins August 4.