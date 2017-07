Local DAR Chapter to hold free genealogy work session

JACKSON, Tenn. –Learn more about your heritage at a genealogy work session.

Tuesday, July 18, the Jackson-Madison County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host the free event.

That’ll run from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. at the Jackson-Madison County Public Library.

Chapter members can help you with your research. It’s free and open to the public.

For more information, call (731) 608-6852.