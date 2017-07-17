Mom charged with storing meth in baby’s diaper bag

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department arrested a mom accused of storing drugs inside a diaper bag.

Angela Sensabaugh appeared Monday in Jackson City Court, charged with drug possession and drug paraphernalia counts.

Officers said they made a traffic stop on July 13 in the 300 block of Allen Avenue. During the stop, police said they found meth and a digital scale inside a diaper bag that belongs to Sensabaugh’s infant son.

Sensabaugh is currently being held at the Madison County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bond. She is scheduled to return to court at 9:30 a.m. July 20.