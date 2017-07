The Ned to honor local artists with reception

JACKSON, Tenn. –Celebrate local art at an upcoming reception.

Monday, July 17, The Ned in downtown Jackson will host an event, highlighting the art of Russ Evans and Judy Duke.

That’ll run from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

You can see their pieces free of charge every day from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. until August 30.

The reception is free and open to the public.

For more information, call (731) 425-8397.