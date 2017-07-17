TCA ready for the big challenge in week one

JACKSON, Tenn. — In sports rivalry games tend to bring the best out of coaches and players. For the TCA Lions, they know their match up with Jackson Christian week one is as big as they come and the Lions head coach Blake Butler said his team won’t need any extra motivation for that one.

“The kids know each other, it’s a familiar opponent and a exciting way to get the year started,” Butler said. “We really think JCS is a team that’s on the rise and we’ve had some really good games with them the past couple of years and we look forward to starting the season with them and should be a good test to kind of to see where both teams are.”

Last year the Eagles took down the Lions, but this year TCA looks to redeem themselves.