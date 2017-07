UPDATE: Missing Hardin County teen found safe

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. –Investigators find a missing 14-year-old girl.

We’re told Haylee Lowery went missing Saturday around 12 a.m. at a home in Hardin County.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office says she was found around 2 a.m. Monday in Hardin County.

Deputies say she is safe.