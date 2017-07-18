DAR offers free genealogy work session

JACKSON, Tenn.-The Jackson-Madison Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution held a free genealogy work session at the Jackson-Madison County Library’s downtown location, Tuesday.

The work session was open to the public. Chapter members were on hand to assist with research.

Organizers said those who trace their family tree may find some interesting facts about their heritage.

“There’s the satisfaction of knowing who your family is and sometimes there’s some surprises, you may be related to a U.S. President, you may be related to a horse thief, there’s always a surprise, you never know what you’re going to learn about your family,” said DAR Hon. Chapter Regent, Jackie Utley.

The Jackson-Madison Chapter of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution offers free work sessions on the first Tuesday of every month, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the downtown library.