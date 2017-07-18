Dr. Jones holds second ‘meet and greet’ ahead of new school year

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.-It is day two of Superintendent Eric Jones’ series of “meet and greets” across the district.

School officials met with parents, students and community members at Denmark Elementary School, Tuesday evening.

Dr. Jones explained his vision for the school district and then took questions and comments from attendees.

Some of the concerns were about overcrowding in classrooms as well as children having access to textbooks at home.

Parents said they appreciate the chance to have their voices heard.

“(I’m) excited about Dr. Jones. He answered a lot of our questions and our concerns as well and we’re going to move forward from there,” said parent, Terry Spearman.

If you did not get a chance to make Tuesday night’s meeting, go to the “Seen on 7” section for a complete list of days and times Dr. Jones will be in your area.