Getting Hotter Later in the Week

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. Tuesday

The official weather station in Jackson at the McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport recorded a temperature of 95°F at 2:20 this afternoon. If verified, that would make today the hottest day in Jackson so far this year. At this time, temperatures are reaching the lower to middle 90s with the heat index close to 100°F for most of the viewing area. Hope you’re staying cool today!

Tonight, temperatures will drop to the lower 70s overnight and a few areas may even get one more chance to reach the upper 60s for possibly the last time for a little while! Tomorrow will be a mostly dry day with sunny skies leading to afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 90s. We’ll only have a light wind from the northwest at 5 miles per hour, so an increase in the humidity will lead to those temperatures feeling like they’re at or above 100°F once again.



Even hotter weather is still to come. Later this week, high pressure building into the area will keep conditions mainly dry until the weekend. Increasing humidity could lead to the temperatures feeling like they’re close to or over 105°F at times – especially on Thursday and Friday. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com