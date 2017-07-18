Hot and Steamy Afternoon

Weather Update 12:40 PM CDT

Heat and humidity has returned to West Tennessee. Its quite hot this afternoon as temperatures rise through the upper 80s and 90s. Heat Index Values are in the upper 90s to 103° range.

Tonight it will be warm and muggy only dropping down to around 70 degrees for the low temperature. Rain chances remain nil through much of this week. But a chance of rain does return by the time we get to late weekend and next week. Everyone be safe out today! Chief Meteorologist Tom Meiners will have an update on the forecast coming up at 5:00/5:30 PM ABC/CBS.

