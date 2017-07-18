Humboldt plant announces plans to create 95 new jobs

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Bongards Creameries in Humboldt announced plans Tuesday to add up to 95 new jobs over the next five years.

“Our customer base was growing very much in the southeastern part of the U.S.,” Bongards Creameries President and CEO Keith Grove said.

Grove said Bongards plans to invest about $35 million in an 80,000-square-foot expansion in Humboldt. The Minnesota-based company produces cheese products. “We knew that we could get 1,000 miles closer to our customers so we could better serve them,” Grove said.

Humboldt Mayor Marvin Sikes said this is a positive thing for the city. “We need jobs in America,” he said. “People’s always talking about they can’t find one, well I think they’re going to be able to find one here.”

Humboldt Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amanda Love said the expansion will also impact other businesses in the area. “You’ve got people who are coming in to do the construction,” she said. “You’ve got the restaurants, the gas stations — everybody benefits when you grow.”

Grove said they will likely start hiring in the fourth quarter of 2017. “We’re very pleased,” he said. “We’ve got a good, willing workforce and we’re just glad to be here.”

Grove said they plan to begin construction on the expansion around Aug. 1. He said all 95 of the new positions will be full time.