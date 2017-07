Jackson Chamber kicks off “411 on 731” on Thursday

JACKSON, Tenn. –Get the latest information on events happening our area at an upcoming gathering.

Thursday, July 20, the Jackson Chamber of Commerce will host ‘411 on 731.’

That’ll run from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at The CO in Jackson.

The meeting will be a simple and informative event to showcase projects happening in neighborhoods around town.

It’s free and open to the public.

For more information, call the chamber at (731) 423-2200.