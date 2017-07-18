Jackson man killed in Humboldt crash

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A Tuesday morning crash in Humboldt leaves one man dead.

Officers responded to the crash just before 11 a.m. on the U.S. 45 Bypass between Mitchell Street and Chere Carol Road, according to a release from the Humboldt Police Department.

Police say Randal S. Ballard, 64, of Jackson, was killed as a result of the crash.

The vehicle Ballard was driving left the roadway and struck the rear of a tractor-trailer that was parked in an emergency lane, according to the release.

The crash is still under investigation.