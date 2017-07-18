Jackson Police investigate third shooting in 5 days

JACKSON, Tenn. — Investigators at the Jackson Police Department say they’re investigating another shooting, following 2 deadly shootings late last week.

Investigators say a 20-year-old man arrived at a hospital around 8:20 p.m. Monday night with non-life threatening injuries.

Right now, officers say they don’t know what led to the violence.

Police say they do not have a description of a suspect.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Jackson Police at (731) 425-8400.