Lexington city leaders hope acquisition will help create jobs at local plant

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — After hundreds of layoffs at a local plant in Henderson County, city leaders are hoping a new partnership will generate more jobs in the future.

Earlier this year, the plant was acquired by one of the largest commercial and industrial motor companies in the world, Japan’s Nidec Corporation.

“This plant has been here since the mid-60s, and it’s kind of personal to me, ” Lexington City Mayor David Jowers said. “We’ve seen this plant employ probably upwards to 1,000 people.”

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development filed a notice back in May that over 180 employees would be laid off between April 2017 and December 2018.

Mayor Jowers and other city leaders say they are confident the acquisition will help turn the plant around.