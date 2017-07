Local planetarium to host free show for kids

JACKSON, Tenn. –Treat your little astronaut to a colorful show.

Tuesday, July 18, The University of Memphis-Lambuth will host a show called “Dream to Fly.”

That’ll run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at M.D. Anderson Planetarium in Jackson.

Doors open at 5:15 p.m.

No one will be admitted after 5:30 p.m., due to the use of specialized lights during the show.

It’s free and open to the public.