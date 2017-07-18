Madison Co. sheriff warns citizens about jury duty phone scam

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The sheriff has a warning for Madison County residents — jury duty scam phone calls are back.

In the past 24 hours, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office has been flooded with reports of telephone scams regarding missed jury duty, according to a release from Public Information Officer Tom Mapes.

The caller says a warrant has been issued for missed jury duty and that the person will be arrested unless they pay with a credit card or a prepaid money card, according to the release.

Sheriff John Mehr wants to remind residents that the sheriff’s office does not make threatening phone calls and does not ask for money.

The sheriff urges citizens to ignore the calls if possible or to just hang up.