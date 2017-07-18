Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts mental health first-aid training

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders and corrections officers attended a specialized training session Tuesday on how to deal with people suffering from mental illnesses.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the mental health first-aid course for the first time.

About 50 law enforcement officers and jailers from local agencies and surrounding counties sat in on the first of a two-day course.

Trainers from the National Institute of Corrections stressed how important it is for public safety officers to understand mental health conditions.

“People with mental illness should be looked at as someone who might have cancer or any other disease,” MCSO Training Director Joe Bradley said. “It’s not their fault. They didn’t cause it, and we should just work to help them.”

The sheriff’s office hopes to offer similar training once the West Tennessee Training Center is complete at the vacant West Middle School.