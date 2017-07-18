Mugshots : Madison County : 7/17/17 – 7/18/17 July 18, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/16Michelle Harrell Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/16Andre Harris Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 3/16Clyde Honer No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 4/16Curtis Douglas Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/16Eric Arment Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 6/16Jeremy Pittman Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/16Julisa Mitchell Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 8/16Justin Coffman Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/16Kimberly Brooks Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/16Melvin Ellison Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/16Netisha Gordon Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/16Pamela Gunnells Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/16Quincy Douglass Aggravated arson Show Caption Hide Caption 14/16Ricderrius Long No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 15/16Roy Clark No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 16/16Willie Perry Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/17/17 and 7 a.m. on 7/18/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore