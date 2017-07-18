Mugshots : Madison County : 7/17/17 – 7/18/17

1/16 Michelle Harrell Theft over $1,000

2/16 Andre Harris Failure to comply

3/16 Clyde Honer No charges entered

4/16 Curtis Douglas Violation of probation



5/16 Eric Arment Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

6/16 Jeremy Pittman Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/16 Julisa Mitchell Harassment

8/16 Justin Coffman Violation of probation



9/16 Kimberly Brooks Failure to appear

10/16 Melvin Ellison Driving on revoked/suspended license

11/16 Netisha Gordon Violation of probation

12/16 Pamela Gunnells Failure to appear



13/16 Quincy Douglass Aggravated arson

14/16 Ricderrius Long No charges entered

15/16 Roy Clark No charges entered

16/16 Willie Perry Driving on revoked/suspended license

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/17/17 and 7 a.m. on 7/18/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.