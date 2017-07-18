With temps on the rise, firefighters warn parents about summer heat

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s happening more frequently — children are being left behind in hot cars.

The Madison County Fire Department wants to remind you the consequences are deadly and heartbreaking.

“Folks tend to think if they leave their child in there for just a short amount of time that they will be OK,” Fire Marshal Don Friddle said. “But that is simply not the case.”

Every summer, Friddle reminds people of the dangers, but not everybody listens.

“A lot of people do think this could never happen to them,” he said. “But it can, in an instant. And it can be life changing.”

A child’s body temperature rises three to five times more quickly than an adult’s.

“Under normal conditions, the temperature inside a car is going to rise 19 degrees every 10 minutes,” Friddle said.

We used a thermal camera to test the temperature inside Friddle’s car. The outside temperature was reading 97 degrees, but within just a few minutes of the car being off, the camera was reading 121 degrees.

Friddle said accidents occur when parents are in a rush and forget their child is in the back seat.

“Always, always look for your children and do a quick scan,” he said.

Another tip is to put something in the back seat with your child that you will need at your next destination.

EMS operations manager Paul Spencer said the most important thing you can do is just be aware.

“With this heat and humidity, we just need to be careful and be smart,” he said.

Friddle said if you see a child trapped in a hot car, call 911 before trying to rescue the child yourself.