“That’s Amore” to benefit The Dream Center

JACKSON, Tenn. –Eat a tasty dinner and help a local organization, all at the same time.

Thursday, July 20, First United Methodist Church in Jackson will host “That’s Amore,” a night of dinner and entertainment.

That’ll run from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Tickets are $30 each.

Proceeds benefit The Dream Center of Jackson.

For more information, call (731) 512-0095.