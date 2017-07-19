Area church holds weekly community prayer meeting

JACKSON, Tenn.-The Campbell Street Church of Christ held their next to last community prayer meeting, Wednesday night.

The meeting was held at Andrew Jackson Elementary School in west Jackson.

There was free food and afterwards, members gathered to hold their prayer meeting.

After that, they walked around the neighborhood and prayed with people around the community.

The last community prayer meeting will be held on July 26 at Alexander Elementary School.