Award-winning poet to speak at local library

JACKSON, Tenn. –Hear an award-winning poet speak at a local library.

Thursday, July 20, The Friends of the Jackson-Madison County Library will host poet Danielle Dubrasky.

That’ll start at 1:00 p.m. in the library’s main campus downtown.

Dubrasky’s work has been published in a number of magazines.

The program is free and open to the public.

For more information, call the library at (731) 425-8600.