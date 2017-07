Cheer on singers at “Jackson Idol” competition

JACKSON, Tenn. –Sing your heart out at an upcoming competition.

Thursday, July 20, the Carl Perkins Civic Center will host “Jackson Idol.”

That’ll run from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Winners from area day camps will battle it out to see who will win this year’s contest.

It’s free and open to the public.