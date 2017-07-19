Delivery truck overturns on I-40, causes major backups

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — An overturned delivery truck had traffic backed up for miles and miles Wednesday morning as the Tennessee Highway Patrol worked to clean up the wreckage.

The crash brought morning rush-hour traffic to a complete stop.

THP officials say they believe the load the truck was carrying shifted, causing the truck to overturn.

Officials say it happened just before 7 a.m. Wednesday and that two people were inside the Penske truck when it flipped.

Both were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be OK.

The truck overturned near mile marker 95 heading east, and hours later traffic was still backed up over five miles.

From paint to pieces of wood, both lanes were blocked causing commuters to creep around the accident using the shoulder lane.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation sent crews to clean up debris from the accident.

According to an online study, I-40 is the second most dangerous highway in the country with over 400 crashes a year and over 500 fatal crashes.

Crews say they are thankful the Wednesday morning crash did not end in tragedy.