Family reflects on Milan teen missing for more than two decades

MILAN, Tenn — More than 20 years ago, a 14-year-old girl disappeared from her Milan home. Year after year, her family searches for answers.

For decades Cayce McDaniel’s face has been on Missing and Exploited Children’s posters after she mysteriously vanished in 1996. Ever since, Cayce’s family and investigators have been on the hunt for her to figure out what happened.

Just a few days ago on July 14, Cayce McDaniel would have celebrated her 35th birthday. “We’re still sad, we still miss her, we really are wanting some kind of truth for Cayce,” Cayce’s cousin, Lindsey McDaniel said.

Family members said Cayce was last seen on August 16th, 1996. She was dropped off at home by a chaperone after church that night. When her parents returned a few hours later, she was gone.

“To my understanding they think she was in her night clothes and the back door was open,” McDaniel said.

Family members said they have had some hope this year, thanks to Brandon Barnett, who created a podcast called “Searching for Ghosts”. Some episodes feature people that knew Cayce and others explore theories about what happened.

“The podcast currently has about 43,000 downloads which is great,” McDaniel said. “That means people are listening and the word’s getting out,”

Cayce’s family said Milan police have been actively investigating the case, but so far have not had any clear leads. Investigators said they suspect foul play.

“If anybody knows anything whether you think its valid or not just come forward and tell somebody,” McDaniel said.

Family members said they are planning to host a candlelight vigil on the 21st anniversary of her disappearance next month at the Milan City Park. No further details have been released.

If you have any information on the disappearance of Cayce McDaniel call the Milan Police Department at (731) 686-3309.