Hornets use camp to become closer as a team

JACKSON, Tenn. — When it comes to being a successful team, you have to be close and move as one. Everyone must be on the same page or players will go in their own direction. For the South Gibson Hornets, they are making sure they are as close as possible before the start of the season. The past couple of days they have had a college camp like atmosphere, spending the night at the field house to bond and get to know one another. Head coach Scott Stidham explains why their doing this.

“When you’re sleeping on an air mattress on the weight room floor there’s a lot of bonding going on,” Stidham said. “We also take up their cell phones and make them talk to each other you know this generation doesn’t know how to communicate verbally very well and just good at texting. We can’t text the strength of our defense to each other. We have to be able to talk and communicate and that’s one thing we are making them do.”

Team leaders Ryan Black and Dre McAllister said they don’t mind sleeping in the weight room because they want the team to be one big family, and a really successful football team.

“I just want to go out you know just a winning mentality, you know show how hard we been working this summer,” McAllister said.

The Hornets open up the season against Lexington.