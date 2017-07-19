Incoming Trenton director of schools has goals for district

TRENTON, Tenn. — The Trenton Special School District will be under new leadership come the fall. After about 100 parents advocating for Peabody Principal Tim Haney to get the job, the school board voted him in unanimously.

“That doesn’t mean to say everything is where we want it to be, but everything has been identified,” Haney said. “Every shortcoming, every need has been identified, and we’re in the process of addressing all of them.”

After 33 years in education, Haney has been principal at Trenton Peabody for the last 14.

“I graduated, this was the first job I took in 1984, and I’ve been here since,” Haney said. “Never wanted to be anywhere else.”

Haney says the district will be in good shape after Sandra Harper’s retirement, and he has already set some goals for the district.

“I would like to increase the emphasis the ACT has here in this district,” Haney said. “And I don’t mean 9 through 12 — I mean pre-K through 12.”

Trenton schools have been relevant statewide in academics, athletics and in the arts, something Haney doesn’t expect to change.

“We’ve never done anything in any of those three areas just to provide something for the kids to do,” Haney said. “We do them and try to get good at them.”

Haney says Trenton is the only school district he’s ever worked for. Although leaving his Peabody principal’s office behind will be tough, he says parents and student shouldn’t be worried about the transition.

“The foundation here is solid. The faculty here is elite,” Haney said. “I don’t think that is going to be an iffy transition at all. I think Peabody will be well serviced by the faculty and the staff that’s here.”

Haney’s official start date is Sept. 5. Before the start of the school year, the district plans to name his replacement at Peabody.