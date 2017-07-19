‘Just for kicks’: Ahmad challenges local athlete on the soccer field

JACKSON, Tenn. — Coaches across West Tennessee say North Side’s Rodrigo Atilano is one of the best soccer players in the area, but he wouldn’t have gotten that title without the work put in on his own time.

“I practice a lot, like when we finish practice with my teams, I go out and practice by myself, I do a lot of shooting and dribbling so I can get better,” Atilano said.

To become a prolific goal scorer like Atilano, he says you need to be in shape and on these hot summer days, you can still find him outside running until he can’t anymore.

“The more running you do, like the less tired you get,” he said. “I practice like one hour then I go like at North Park, I just play there for like three hours.”

Atilano said he runs for about 30 minutes, then takes a break and then sprints gasser’s until exhaustion, a price to pay when you want to be successful.

“I’m ’bout my business, I want to go out there and win,” he said.

Winning is something Atilano did a lot of, especially when he’s one-on-one with the opposing teams goalie as he registered 44 goals on the season. His secret to scoring so many goals.

“I look at one side and then shoot it to the other side or sometimes I just shoot it as hard as I can and it’ll go in,” he said.

When it’s all said and done, Atilano says he has one goal.

“My dream is like being the best in the world,” he said.

In the fall Atilano said he will kick for the Indians football team, then after that focus on his senior season in soccer with hopes of playing at the next level.