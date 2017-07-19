Local insurance agency hosts golf benefit for South Side Baseball

PINSON, Tenn. — A local insurance company brought people together Wednesday for a golf scramble at Woodland Hills Golf Course to raise money for local high school baseball team South Side Hawks.

Ebbco Insurance agent Eric Bynum said the Ebbco Insurance Golf Scramble is about more than just a charity. He says it all started through networking.

“Ron Plemons, the assistant coach, we’ve been best friends since knee high,” Bynum said. “So we decided that I love golf and it would be a good thing. I’ve always wanted to do a charity.”

Coach Plemons said thanks to Bynum bringing together so many people and businesses like First Bank, Clayton Bank and Sonic, he’s confident the proceeds will help cover costs for future projects.

“We hopefully want to build a press box on top of our concession stand, and we want to use that money that we raise today to maybe start a savings account or maybe raise enough so that we can go ahead and start building that,” Coach Plemons said.

The scramble brought out other businesses and several South Side alumni who were happy to help.

“I’m an old alumni, so it’s nice to be out here,” Ryan Lindsey said. “It’s a beautiful day. I just chipped one in for eagle on number 2, so we’re ready.”

Bynum estimates the event raised over $7,000.