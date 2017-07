Local senior living community to host grief support group

JACKSON, Tenn. –A local support group can help those dealing with loss.

Thursday, Brookdale Jackson Oaks will host a grief support group.

That’ll run from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at its facility on North Highland Avenue in Jackson.

The center says its hospice team can help provide tools and opportunities for coping.

It’s free and open to everyone.