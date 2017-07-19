Man killed in tractor, 18-wheeler crash in Dyersburg

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Newbern man was killed in a Wednesday morning crash on Interstate 155 in Dyersburg.

Brian K. Butler, 50, of Newbern was killed in the crash that occurred around 7:30 a.m. near mile marker 10 on I-155, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Butler was driving a John Deere tractor in the westbound lane when he was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer, according to the report.

Butler was ejected and died on impact, according to the report.

The driver of the truck was also injured, although there was no word on his condition.

Both vehicles left the roadway. The tractor-trailer reportedly overturned.