Mugshots : Madison County : 7/18/17 – 7/19/17

1/29 Willie Smith No charges entered

2/29 Amber Shanks Theft over $1,000

3/29 Brakiya Champion Simple domestic assault

4/29 Brittany Young Violation of community corrections, failure to appear



5/29 Cecil Besinger Aggravated assault, violation of probation

6/29 Charles Stinson Hold for investigation

7/29 Christian Ramirez-Diaz Failure to comply

8/29 Christopher Bills Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



9/29 Christopher Golden Failure to appear

10/29 Deadrick Collier Failure to appear

11/29 Decoda Williams Failure to appear

12/29 Donald Gallimore Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/29 Jessica McCaskill Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia

14/29 Jessica Patton Violation of community corrections

15/29 Karl Navarro Driving while unlicensed, fail to obey officer

16/29 Kenneth Woods Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license



17/29 Larry Lawrence Evading arrest

18/29 Marion Ellison Failure to comply

19/29 Matthew Barnett Violation of community corrections, unlawful drug paraphernalia

20/29 Melanie Page Unlawful drug paraphernalia



21/29 Princeton Harris Aggravated robbery, failure to appear

22/29 Ricky Gibson Failure to appear

23/29 Scotty Ray Shoplifting

24/29 Skylar Reis Hold for investigation



25/29 Sophelia Cole Violation of community corrections, criminal impersonation, resisting stop/arrest, failure to appear, unlawful drug paraphernalia

26/29 Stephun Harden Shoplifting

27/29 Travoyce Fuller Violation of community corrections

28/29 Valerie Lawane Simple domestic assault



29/29 William Garner No charges entered



























































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/18/17 and 7 a.m. on 7/19/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.