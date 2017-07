New art studio to host grand opening ceremony

JACKSON, Tenn. –Take a walk on the creative side at a new art studio in our area.

Friday, July 21, Board & Brush Creative Studio will open its doors for a grand opening ceremony.

That’ll take place at the studio, located on Vann Drive in Jackson, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

The center is a place for artists to create wooden DIY projects.

The grand opening is free and open to the public.

For more information, call (731) 300-6767.