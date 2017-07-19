North Side HS gets air conditioning upgrades

JACKSON, Tenn. — North Side High School has been running their air conditioner from a boiler that’s over 70 years old. Now, repairs are underway.

Allen Powell, the director of maintenance for the Jackson-Madison County School System, tells us the boiler is from the 1940s, and this summer they are finally able to upgrade to a modern HVAC system.

School leaders say it’s a big improvement for the school, and the principal is hopeful about the progress being made.

“One thing parents are going to look at is their facility and look at what you have to offer,” North Side Principal Jason Bridgeman said. “If you don’t take pride in your building, then how do they know you’re going to take pride in their student? So I think it definitely speaks for the system, speaks for our school, that we’re putting money into our facilities and into our capital so we can attract those parents and say, hey, we really are concerned about what’s going on in Jackson-Madison County.

In addition to getting new air conditioning in the classrooms, they are putting air conditioning in the gym and agriculture buildings, which have not had it in the past.