State awarding grants to 2 applied technology schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Gov. Bill Haslam has awarded grants to a pair of Tennessee College of Applied Technology institutions in West Tennessee.

Haslam’s office says in a news release Wednesday that Community Development Block Grants have been awarded to the technology schools in Covington and Ripley.

The Covington location received $3.2 million to construct a health care training facility to provide programs for students in Tipton County and the surrounding area. The curriculum will include programs in licensed practical nursing, dental assisting and health information technology.

The Ripley location received more than $380,000 to purchase equipment to expand its industrial electricity program.

The news release says the schools are “in communities with limited higher education options.”

Tennessee adults without a higher education degree or certificate can attend the applied technology colleges tuition-free.