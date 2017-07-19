State parks see spike in Tennessee Promise volunteers

PINSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Promise Scholarship gives graduating high school seniors a chance to go to school for free with two years at any community college or technical school.

But to receive the scholarship, students must complete community service hours.

This year, many of them chose to fulfill their promise at a Tennessee state park.

“I appreciate when they come out, because it not only helps them get their hours, but it helps us keep the park clean,” Pinson Mounds State Archaeological Park ranger Amanda Gurganus said.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced Tuesday that more than 800 high school seniors fulfilled their Tennessee Promise community service requirements at state parks, a 40 percent increase from 2016.

“It’s something the students can actually see, that they have made a wonderful accomplishment for the greater good of the park and the public,” Pinson Mounds Park Manager Tim Poole said.

The volunteers help mulch flowerbeds, build trails, install playground equipment and work on other projects, all to help beautify Tennessee’s state parks.

Poole says the goal is to connect students to outdoor opportunities while supporting their academic goals.

“Even recently, one of the young ladies that spent time working here with us, she came back a few months later and said she actually decided to become a park ranger because of her time working with us,” Poole said.

Poole says more than anything the experience gives students and park rangers a sense of community.

“It helps young people in particular to feel a since of belonging to their community and an appreciation for some of the things in our own backyards,” he said.

Park rangers at Pinson Mounds said they had a Tennessee Promise Day in June and are planning one for the fall.

They say anyone in the community is welcome to come out and volunteer.

If you want to learn more about the Tennessee Promise Scholarship and how to apply, visit tnpromise.gov.