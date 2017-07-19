SUV crashes into house in Weakley County, driver arrested

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — An SUV slammed into a house in Weakley County early Wednesday morning, according to the homeowner. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said they arrested the driver.

Workers took down what is left of a wall at a house on Highway 54 outside Greenfield. “The whole wall looks like it’ll have to be replaced,” Kristofer Smith, the homeowner, said.

Smith said an SUV smashed into the side of his house around 3 a.m. Wednesday while his wife and three children slept inside. “It could have been bad,” he said. “We’re lucky, by the grace of God, last night.”

Smith said he was out of town for work at the time. He said the SUV plowed into the bedroom his twin 4-year-old boys share, destroying nearly everything in the room except their bed.

“They had swimming lessons,” he said. “Everybody was tired, so they all was in the bed with my wife in the other bedroom that got less damage.”

Smith said the driver hit another vehicle then kept going up a hill and eventually hit the house. After the crash, he said the driver got out. “The guy who ran into our house went into our house and was walking around and got him a drink of water,” Smith said.

Troopers said they arrested the driver. “Pretty thankful that everybody’s OK, but I’m pretty furious at the person that did this,” Smith said.

Smith said they will stay somewhere else while crews make repairs at his house.

Troopers have not released the name of the driver or what charges he faces. The THP said there were minor injuries, but the homeowner said his family is fine.

First responders said firefighters with the Greenfield Fire Department and deputies with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash.