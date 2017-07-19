TDEC prepares to open new day reporting and community resource center in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn.-Madison County now has its own day reporting and community resource center.

The Tennessee Department of Corrections was in the Hub City, Wednesday, to celebrate the upcoming opening.

The center will be a one-stop-shop for offenders, needing resources to help them become productive citizens.

Administrators said the center will provide intensive treatment and offer supervision for the offenders.

Corrections administrator April Buckner talks about the goal for the center.

“But our goal is to make sure they overcome that specific disorder or that addiction and become productive citizens in the Madison County area,” said Buckner.

Administrators said the center will also help people find jobs. The center will officially open to the public in two weeks.