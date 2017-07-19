Tractor-trailer fire stalls traffic on I-40 near Jackson

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Troopers are working the scene of a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 40 in Madison County east of Jackson.

The scene is at mile marker 90 in the westbound lane, and traffic is backed up in both directions, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Details are limited at this time.

The THP tweeted around 3:45 p.m. that the fire has been extinguished and the left lane is open. They say westbound traffic is backed up to the 96.4 mile marker.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.