West Tennessee Stays Hot into the Weekend

Weather Update – 2:30 p.m. Wednesday

Isolated showers moved through parts of Hardeman county this afternoon, but otherwise, West Tennessee remains hot and humid under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures are once again reaching highs in the lower to middle 90s with temperatures feeling like they’re over 100°F this afternoon. Stay safe in this heat!

TONIGHT

Temperatures will be slow to cool down tonight with muggy conditions. Expect temperatures to drop to just the lower and middle 70s at the coolest point of the night under mainly clear skies with calm winds.

Tomorrow will be another hot day as high pressure centers itself over West Tennessee. This will keep conditions mainly dry until the weekend. Increasing humidity could lead to the temperatures feeling like they’re close to or over 105°F at times Thursday and Friday. Scattered storms will return this weekend so stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

