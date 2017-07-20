12 indicted on federal meth trafficking charges

JACKSON, Tenn. — Twelve West Tennessee residents have been indicted on federal drug charges on accusations of trafficking methamphetamine.

The suspects were arrested Thursday during a multi-agency roundup, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee.

The indictment was returned Monday by a federal grand jury but remained sealed until Thursday’s arrests, according to the release.

The release says the twelve defendants named in the indictment are crystal methamphetamine traffickers.

“During the course of the over nine-month investigation, law enforcement officials have seized illicit narcotics, five firearms, five vehicles and $7,600 in cash,” the release states. “The charges in the indictment stem from the illegal activity of participating in a conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute ice (methamphetamine with more than 80 percent purity).”

The suspects arrested during the operation are:

• Kevin Smith, 44, Saltillo

• Phillip Steely, 51, Jackson

• Deena Orr, 38, Huntingdon

• Steven Jones, 41, Reagan

• Heather Walker, 36, Parsons

• Dina Evans, 54, Decaturville

• Doug Evans, 52, Bath Springs

• Rhonda Carter, 48, Iuka, Miss.

• Ashley Sweat, 39, Adamsville (already in custody on state charges)

• David Mathis, 50, Lexington

• Jennifer Holley-Melton, 42, Lutts

Below is the outline of the 10-count indictment listed in the release:

Count 1 charges Kevin Smith, Phillip Steely, Joshua Tucker, Deena Orr, Steven Jones, Heather Walker, Dina Evans, Doug Evans, Rhonda Carter, Ashley Sweat, David Mathis and Jennifer Holley-Melton with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine.

Count 2 charges Kevin Smith, Phillip Steely, Joshua Tucker, Deena Orr, Steven Jones, Heather Walker, Dina Evans, Doug Evans, Rhonda Carter, Ashley Sweat, David Mathis and Jennifer Holley-Melton with aiding and abetting each other to possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine.

Count 3 and 4 charges Kevin Smith with knowingly distributing actual methamphetamine and knowingly distributing over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine.

Count 5 charges Kevin Smith, Deena Orr and Phillip Steely with knowingly possessing with intent to distribute 5 or more grams of actual methamphetamine.

Count 6 charges Joshua Tucker with knowingly possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine.

Counts 7 and 8 charge Joshua Tucker with being a felon in possession of an AR-15 style rifle and a 9 mm pistol.

Counts 9 and 10 charge Joshua Tucker with possessing two firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.