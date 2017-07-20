Friday Could Be the Hottest Day of the Summer!

Weather Update 7:50 AM CDT:

Friday may end up being the hottest day of this stretch of hot weather for West Tennessee. model projections put heat index (“Feels like”) Temperatures in the 106 – 112°F range tomorrow afternoon.

Thankfully, after today the main ridge will start to break down and we ramp up rain chances through the weekend. Until then we’re stuck in the crock pot for a couple days. A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of West Tennessee until 7:00 PM CDT Saturday.

Brian Davis,

VIPIR 7 Storm Team Meteorologist

Email: badavis@wbbjtv.com