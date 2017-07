2017 Toast of Jackson coming to the Jackson Fairgrounds

JACKSON, Tenn. –Enjoy fine wine, tasty food, and artwork at an upcoming festival.

Saturday, July 22, the Jackson Exchange Club will host the 2017 Toast of Jackson.

That’ll run from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Jackson Fairgrounds.

Tickets are $20 in advance.

The festival is a fundraiser for The Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

For more information, call (731) 343-3408.