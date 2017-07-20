Another family member now charged in connection with deadly stabbing

JACKSON, Tenn. — Another family member is now charged in connection with a deadly stabbing last month that landed a mother and daughter behind bars.

Sequena Pruitt is charged with threatening a witness after police say Kelset Price was killed June 21 on Glendale Street. An affidavit says Pruitt told the woman she could have someone “shoot up her house.”

Ebony Pruitt has been charged with Price’s murder. Her mother, Vernetta, faces a count of tampering with evidence.