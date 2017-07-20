Case for mother charged with hiding meth in diaper bag goes to grand jury

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local mother accused of hiding methamphetamine in her child’s diaper bag has her case bound over to the grand jury.

Angela Sensabaugh’s case was bound over to a grand jury Thursday. Her bond was reduced to $2,000.

She faces two drug-related charges.

Officers said they made a traffic stop on July 13 in the 300 block of Allen Avenue. During the stop, police said they found meth and a digital scale inside a diaper bag that belongs to Sensabaugh’s infant son.