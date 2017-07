Crews respond to house fire in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Chester County Fire Department responded around 9:30 a.m. Thursday to a house fire.

Multiple fire trucks, an ambulance and the sheriff’s department fought the fire between Finger and Bethel Springs. One lane of traffic was blocked while they put out the fire.

Chester County Fire Chief Jim Vest said they think the fire might have started in the kitchen near the dishwasher.

The cause is still under investigation.