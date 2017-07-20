Local youths take stage for ‘Jackson Idol’

JACKSON, Tenn. — Day camps from across the city came together Thursday to show off their on-stage skills at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

For the past 10 years, camps hold their own Jackson Idol competitions. Then the winners of those get the chance to perform at the Civic Center in front of all the campers.

Administrator of Recreation Bridgett Parham says this is a needed outlet for kids to show their talents.

“We have a lot of talented kids in this area, and we think this is just a fine way of them getting together, having some fun and showcasing the gifts that they have,” Parham said.

Each participant will receive a certificate signed by the mayor, and the winner in each age group will get to perform in other events throughout the year.